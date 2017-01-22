Home Destroyed by Flames in Lansford

Posted 6:19 pm, January 22, 2017, by

LANSFORD -- A woman in one part of Carbon County is homeless after a fire destroyed her home.

According to the fire chief, flames broke out on the 300 block of West Patterson Street in Lansford sometime around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The chief believes the fire started in the basement but does not know what caused it. He said the home is a total loss.

One woman lived there, but she was not home at the time.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for a hand injury.

The state police fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.

