Cycling to Benefit Valley With A Heart

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP -- Some people in Luzerne County put a spin on fundraising.

People worked up a sweat at Back Mountain Revolution near Shavertown to support Valley With A Heart.

The nonprofit specializes in helping families with sick children.

"We need to get the word out and help these families. They're our neighbors. We have to do whatever we can to help each other," said Lynda Christopher of Trucksville.

The cycling classes ran from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. People donated $25 to participate.