Cycling to Benefit Valley With A Heart

Posted 6:33 pm, January 22, 2017, by

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP -- Some people in Luzerne County put a spin on fundraising.

People worked up a sweat at Back Mountain Revolution near Shavertown to support Valley With A Heart.

The nonprofit specializes in helping families with sick children.

"We need to get the word out and help these families. They're our neighbors. We have to do whatever we can to help each other," said Lynda Christopher of Trucksville.

The cycling classes ran from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. People donated $25 to participate.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s