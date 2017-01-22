The Chicago Cubs Hitting Coordinator Andy Haines was in Scranton this weekend at the Electric City Baseball Academy, working with players of all ages.
Cubs’ Hitting Coordinator Visits Scranton Clinic
-
World Series Excitement in Hazleton
-
Hazleton on Pins and Needles for Game Seven
-
School Bus, Car Crash in Scranton
-
University of Scranton Unveils Plans for Sports Complex
-
World Series Game 7: Will Cubs or Indians Break Their Curse?
-
-
Cubs force Game 7, could win first World Series since 1908
-
Joe Maddon’s Family Watches Game 1, Fans Cheer for Cubs in Hazleton
-
World Series Champion Cubs Heading to White House
-
Al Pedrique Returning to RailRiders in 2017
-
District Two Cross Country Championships
-
-
Electric City Trolley Halloween Fest
-
RailRiders Championship Trophies on Display at Airport
-
Chicago Cubs Heading to the World Series