Community Shows Support for Woman Diagnosed with Cancer

Posted 6:22 pm, January 22, 2017, by

EATON TOWNSHIP -- A "Royal Affair" at the Comfort Inn and Suites near Tunkhannock benefitted a woman diagnosed with cancer.

People were encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters.

It was all to benefit Mary Yuhas, who was diagnosed with stage four bone cancer.

The event on Sunday featured fun for all ages with a royal parade, a magic show, and face painting.

"Absolutely touching, just by the people we know and the people we never met before, just wanted to contribute, donate, and help. It really restores your faith in humanity. It's really great to see," said Mark Yuhas, Mary's son.

There was food, 50/50, and basket raffles as well.

All of the proceeds go to benefit the Yuhas family and their medical bills.

