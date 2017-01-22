Big Crowd Turns Out for Release of Limited Edition Brew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENKINS TOWNSHIP -- Eager beer enthusiasts lined up in Luzerne County Sunday morning.

More than 400 people waited outside of Susquehanna Brewing Company near Pittston to get a taste of Sole Artisan Ales' latest release Buicejox, a mandarin orange double IPA.

"If you're first, you get some free beer, so the juice is worth a squeeze or an 18-hour wait. I'd like to tell my wife I'm sorry I waited in line for so long, but it was worth it. I got some extra beer for us," said Kevin Baranowski of Wilkes-Barre.

Customers were limited to four 4-packs per person to ensure most of the people in line could get the beer.

Sole Artisan Ales is based in the Lehigh Valley. It is a so-called "gypsy brewery," meaning it brews its beers inside other breweries.

A four-pack of the limited craft brew cost about $18.