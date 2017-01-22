Back Home After Women’s March on Washington, What’s Next?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Women and men from our area are back home after participating in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday.

Now, some of them are reflecting on being part of possibly the biggest demonstration in this country's history.

President Donald Trump's first full day in office was overshadowed by roughly a half million people who marched through the nation's capital. For some marchers we spoke with, this was the first step toward making sure women's rights are respected.

Newswatch 16 sat down with Erin Boylan of Scranton who marched as a member of "Action Together Pennsylvania," a grassroots group trying to build community.

Boylan wanted to make sure her voice was heard in Washington, D.C.

"I am angry. I am scared for women's rights, for my healthcare, for a woman's right to choose, and I thought the best place to be was in our nation's capital," Boylan said.

About 20 students from Scranton High School returned on a bus Sunday as well. They went for President Trump's inauguration but couldn't miss the massive crowds marching that following day.

"We were in the museum and we came out and people were everywhere, like you could not even see the streets. It was crazy," said Cecilia Finnerty, Scranton High School senior.

Also marching in those streets was Chantal Rich of Scranton and her adopted daughter Beatrice. Beatrice wore butterfly wings that included names of people she marched for and drawings of her family and friends. Chantal wanted to show her daughter despite having many different backgrounds, people can come together.

"This is so great. Solidarity, women can do this. I think that feminist has become such a dirty word that it's kind of showing people maybe it is not a dirty word," Rich said.

As for Boylan, she believes there is strength in numbers, and she hopes this march and hundreds more like it around the world ensure these causes stay important in the Trump White House.

"Definitely a show of force. I think the only way, the only time we have seen change in this country is when people get angry," Boylan said.

The Women's March now wants people to stay politically active and to call their representatives and senators to hold them accountable for issues like healthcare and women's rights.