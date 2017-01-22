A Wish for Miranda

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- For Miranda Marshall, a 12 year old with cerebral palsy, getting around can be a challenge, but Miranda could soon have an easier ride thanks to a family she never met until now.

Laurie Pajalich of Moosic knows how challenging life with cerebral palsy can be. Back in 2015, the community came together to help buy a wheelchair van for her son Ethan. Then last year, Ethan passed away from pneumonia.

"Even though at first it seems you will never get through it, you do. Eventually, the days get easier as they go by," Pajalich said.

Laurie decided the best way to honor her son was to assist another family the way people once aided her. She found the Marshalls on Facebook and organized a benefit at the Greenwood Hose Company in Moosic to help them buy the van Ethan used to travel in.

"We met for the first time. We had an instant connection. It was like amazing. She loved Miranda," said Cathy Marshall of Taylor.

Ethan's mom says the van made her son's life easier and she hopes it does the same thing for Miranda.

Laurie called the benefit "Ethan's Wish for Miranda."

While the two teens may have never met, their families are now linked by love.

"I know he is here with us right now, and he is here watching everybody," Pajalich said.