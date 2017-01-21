Women’s March Protest Held in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A Women's March was held at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre Saturday morning.

It was one of close to 400 protests planned across the country.

Organizers in Wilkes-Barre say they are proud to protest alongside many, many more in other cities.

"This is an opportunity for us to really look inside ourselves and recognize as a whole that we are not separate," said Dr. Theresa Havel, organizer.

"I'm here today because I want the world to see that even as a smaller community, we can get together to represent women and what we feel are equal rights," said Theresa Jones of Scranton.

The protesters at Kirby Park had signs and listened to some speakers.