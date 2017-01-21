Women’s March in Bloomsburg Displays Country’s Divide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG -- The Women's March protest brought people out to downtown Bloomsburg Saturday afternoon where many pushed for gender equality and rights for women, even in the face of opposition.

Organizers of the women's rally in Bloomsburg said they didn't want to focus on Donald Trump or the election, but instead turn the page and start advocating for issues they care about.

While the event started off on a harmonious note, before too long you could see evidence of how divided the country is.

Dozens of demonstrators joined together in Bloomsburg, rallying in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, D.C.

Discouraged by the election, this was a chance to voice views on issues including civil rights, healthcare, and abortion.

"I protested the Vietnam War. I worked for civil rights in the south, North Carolina. We just have to get together," said Manya Menapace of Franklin Township.

While this rally may be smaller than the one in Washington, the issues were the same and so was the headwear. April Line of Williamsport made pink pussycat caps just like the ones worn at marches across the country.

"It's a play on words, and it's feminine, and it's powerful," Line said.

But not everyone was feeling rosy.

"I voted for Donald J. Trump, the new president of the United States, get over it snowflake!"

David McElwee returned to Columbia County from the inauguration angry about the protests he saw there.

"I was driving by when I saw the protesters here not accepting the validation and just pulled out one of my Trump signs," he said.

Separated by a street and so much more, the demonstrators sent over an envoy but couldn't find much common ground. And so the rally continued.

While this crowd may be smaller than the one in D.C., demonstrators say they still feel strength in numbers.

Organizers say they hope participants in the rally will stay active in both local and national politics.