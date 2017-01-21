Turnpike Bridge Connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey Closed

The Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge near Philadelphia connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey is closed for the time being.

The PA Turnpike Commission said a fractured truss piece was discovered on the bridge on Friday during a routine check of a painting project.

The PA Turnpike Commission and New Jersey Turnpike Authority jointly own the bridge on Interstate 276 spanning the Delaware River.

Crews are working to stabilize the bridge.

“This was a unique and complete fracture which may have happened quickly due to changing weather conditions,” said PA Turnpike Chairman Sean Logan. “We are stabilizing the bridge now to prevent further movement. However, out of an abundance of caution and to protect traveler safety, the bridge must remain closed until a full-scale analysis and repair plan have been completed.”

It’s not known how long the bridge, which carries more than 42,000 vehicles per day, will be closed.

Detour information from the PA Turnpike Commission:

PA Turnpike motorists heading east into New Jersey should use this revised alternate route: Exit at the Bensalem Interchange, #351 in Bucks County. Follow U.S. Route 1 north, to I-95 north, to I-295 south, to I-195 east. Take Exit 6 on I-195, and reenter the NJ Turnpike. Expect slow-moving or stopped traffic in the area, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

