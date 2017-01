Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- People in Kingston hopped on indoor bikes to help give kids the chance to bike outside when the weather warms up.

Vive Fitness in Kingston welcomed cyclists to come and take a spin class. A $25 donation got you a 45-minute class and a t-shirt.

Money was being raised for the Children's Service Centers of Wilkes-Barre.

Members of Leadership Wilkes-Barre are planning to purchase new bikes and playground equipment for the children served by the social service agency.