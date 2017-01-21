Recognizing Heroes for Saving Lives During Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP -- Five family members and their friend are being credited for helping to save their neighbors' lives in Monroe County.

The six people were honored as heroes Saturday morning near Tobyhanna.

Firefighters credit them with rescuing three people and a number of pets from a burning home.

That fire happened New Year's Eve at A Pocono Country Place, a private community.

Officials and firefighters presented the group with medals and a plaque.

The victims of that fire are being helped by the American Red Cross.