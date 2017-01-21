Recognizing Heroes for Saving Lives During Fire

Posted 7:17 pm, January 21, 2017, by

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP -- Five family members and their friend are being credited for helping to save their neighbors' lives in Monroe County.

The six people were honored as heroes Saturday morning near Tobyhanna.

Firefighters credit them with rescuing three people and a number of pets from a burning home.

That fire happened New Year's Eve at A Pocono Country Place, a private community.

Officials and firefighters presented the group with medals and a plaque.

The victims of that fire are being helped by the American Red Cross.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s