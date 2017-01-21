Police Find Suspected Meth Lab in Shamokin

Posted 10:40 pm, January 21, 2017, by

SHAMOKIN -- Two people were taken into custody when police discovered a suspected meth lab in Northumberland County.

Officers were called to a home on Coal Street in Shamokin around 8:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of someone trespassing. When they got there, they said one of the men inside had an active warrant.

Police said inside the house, they found drug paraphernalia and evidence of meth manufacturing.

Officers also took a female into custody at the home.

Police have not released the names of the two people at this time.

