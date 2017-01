Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- A police department in need of a makeover served up pizza in Lackawanna County.

The community came out to Greenwood Hose Company on Birney Avenue to eat a little pizza and support the Moosic Police Department.

An effort is underway to refurbish the police station in Moosic.

The police chief and the mayor took on chef duty, serving up the pizzas at the event.

Collorusso's donated the pizza and the event had a raffle as well.