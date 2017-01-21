No. 3 Scranton Women Upset by Catholic in Overtime

Alexix Roman scored a game-high 28 points, but it wasn't enough, as the No. 3 Scranton Lady Royals were upset by Catholic 82-76 in overtime. The loss snaps the Lady Royals' 50-game regular season winning streak.

