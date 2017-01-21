× Man from California Locked Up Following Standoff with Police in Poconos

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A man is behind bars following a standoff with police in Monroe County.

Troopers arrested Levi Roopchand, 26, of California at the Days Inn near East Stroudsburg Friday evening.

According to state police, troopers were called to the hotel for reports of someone causing a disturbance. When troopers got there, they found Roopchand barricaded himself in his room. After a brief standoff, he was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators said they found two sawed-off shotguns, a rifle, body armor, and devices that could be used to start fires inside Roopchand’s room.

State police said Roopchand tried unsuccessfully to ignite of the incendiary devices in the hotel room.

Roopchand was charged with risking a catastrophe, weapons of mass destruction, possessing instruments of crime, reckless endangerment and other charges.

Roopchand is locked up in the Monroe County jail on $500,000 bail.