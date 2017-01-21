× In Your Neighborhood

Super Bowl Chicken Wing Fundraiser

Super Bowl Chicken Fundraiser is held at Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church, on Wyoming Ave. in Dupont, is Sunday, Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Chicken wings come seasoned as plain, mild, hot, garlic, parmesan, honey mustard or cajun. Blue cheese sauce & celery are also available. Prices are: 12 wings for $10, 36 wings for $27, and 72 wings for $50. You can pre-order by calling Julie at 570-655-9359 or 570-466-4348. Walk-ins for wings are also welcome!

Annual “Super Bowl Sunday” Chicken Bar-B-Que

An Annual Super Bowl Sunday Chicken Bar-B-Que is offered by the Troop Hose Company #1, Center St. in Throop on Sunday, Feb. 5 from noon – 3 p.m. The meal is take-out or sit-down. The meal is a $9 donation. Tickets are available from all company members, or by calling Dave at 570-383-1019. Limited tickets are available at the door, so it’s first come, first served.