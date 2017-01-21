In Your Neighborhood

Super Bowl Chicken Fundraiser is held at Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church, on Wyoming Ave. in Dupont, is Sunday, Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.  Chicken wings come seasoned as plain, mild, hot, garlic, parmesan, honey mustard or cajun.  Blue cheese sauce & celery are also available.  Prices are:  12 wings for $10, 36 wings for $27, and 72 wings for $50.  You can pre-order by calling Julie at 570-655-9359 or 570-466-4348.  Walk-ins for wings are also welcome!

Annual “Super Bowl Sunday” Chicken Bar-B-Que

An Annual Super Bowl Sunday Chicken Bar-B-Que is offered by the Troop Hose Company #1, Center St. in Throop on Sunday, Feb. 5 from noon – 3 p.m.  The meal is take-out or sit-down.  The meal is a $9 donation.  Tickets are available from all company members, or by calling Dave at 570-383-1019.  Limited tickets are available at the door, so it’s first come, first served.

