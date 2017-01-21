Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERLIN TOWNSHIP -- There was a big turnout for a spaghetti dinner to benefit a group fighting the heroin epidemic in Wayne County.

Hundreds turned out to the Beach Lake Fire Hall for the dinner and raffle Saturday night.

All the money raised goes to the Wayne County Heroin Prevention Task Force which helps train people how to use a drug called Narcan to save someone from an overdose. It also educates people on what to look for to spot someone who uses heroin.

"The fundraising helps us with education and awareness. We travel the county having meetings every month basically bringing the epidemic out into the light so people can see what's going on so we can start getting help for this county," said Gerald Margraf, task force co-founder.

From the money raised, $500 was donated to the Waymart Police Department's K-9 unit.

We're told more than 500 dinners were served during the fundraiser.