A rectangular shaped wreath is really eye-catching, especially when it is filled with winter greens, berries and brightly colored cardinals. We visit Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps to see how it is crafted.
A Winter “Frame” Wreath
-
Pumpkin Vase and Fall Arrangement
-
The World of Byers’ Choice
-
Corn Stalk Wreath
-
Winterize Your Garden Statuary
-
Winterizing Outdoor Statuary
-
-
Protect Your Garden Statuary
-
C. H. Waltz and Sons
-
Ghostly Halloween Cake
-
Last-Minute Pine Pickers in the Poconos
-
Grab Your Garden Gloves
-
-
Home and Backyard 2016 Part 1
-
Home and Backyard 2016 Part 2
-
Home and Backyard 2016 Part 3