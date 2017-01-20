Newswatch 16 sports talked with the Wyoming Valley West coach before their big game with Wyoming Area and then to the Nanticoke coach after they defeated Pittston Area on Thursday night in girls action.
Wyoming Valley West And Nanticoke Girls Basketball Teams Post Thursday Night Victories
