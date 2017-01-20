× With New President, People Hope Jobs Come to Luzerne County

HAZLETON — On the campaign trail, one of Donald Trump’s main promises was to bring jobs back to America. Now that he has been sworn in as president, folks in Luzerne county hope jobs do come to their area.

“I’ve been impressed by what he’s been saying he may not be to do everything he promised but like I said if he can do three of the things he promised, he will be successful,” Bernie Barilla.

Christine Jensen works as an administrator for PA CareerLink. Luzerne County’s unemployment rate for December was 5.6 percent.

With four to five recruitments sessions going on daily she says the jobs are there, people just have to apply.

“The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania publishes a high-priority occupation list and there’s a lot of growth expanded in Luzerne County and the jobs vary wildly from engineers to career service representatives,” Christie Jensen of Pennsylvania CareerLink.

While there are currently thousands of jobs in Luzerne County, officials at CareerLink are hoping to more jobs.

“We get a lot of calls, usually I get a call a week or so whether it’s from the company or the chamber of commerce,” said Jensen.

The people we talked to plan to keep their hopes up that the new president will eventually bring jobs here.

“If everyone works together and both parties and everybody becomes part of the solution, not the problem,” said Kelly Wood of Hazleton.

PA CareerLink encourages folks looking for employment in the keystone state can head to the state’s employment page.