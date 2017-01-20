“Trump Tree” Honors 45th President in Mountain Top

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP -- The tree is hard to miss, decked out with signs, lights and two american flags, standing forty-five feet tall. The tree in mountain top is a tribute to President Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States.

"I knew he was going to make it, and I know we needed him. He's got a big job and I know he can do it," said Barbara Krashnak of Wright Township.

Krashnak and her father planted the Evergreen 45 years ago. Over the summer, she used a pole to hang the Trump signs to the tree. Krashnak also managed to put two American flags at the top. She believes President Trump is the right man for the job.

"I know we needed a change, and this is a big change. This is a big change, very historical. Like I said, I had tears in my eyes." added Barbara.

People in the area hope that President Trump will bring not only jobs but also unity.

"I'm hoping we see our economy grow back to what it once was," said Ray Okrasinski, "put the American people back to work. People want to, there's just no facilities for them."

As for the signs on the tree, Barbara plans to take them down to repaint them because it's never too soon to start preparing for 2020.