× Supporters from PA Celebrate Trump Inauguration in Person

WASHINGTON D.C. — Hundreds of people from our area made the trek to Washington D.C. for the inauguration.

At RFK Stadium, were some of the 1,100 buses packed with people coming from all over the country to be there as Donald Trump was sworn into office. We caught a bus to make the trip down with several dozen people from our area as part of a Martz day trip that left Scranton at 2:30 a.m.

Pat Houshultz of Honesdale knew the day after the election he needed to be in Washington D.C. when Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

“I just wanted to be a part of history,” said Houshultz. “I think people are just tired of Washington politics and dealing mostly with the city-type areas and just forgetting about the people in the country.”

Houshultz, along with about three dozen other people, woke up long before the sun rose and made the trek on this Martz bus for a quick day trip to Washington D.C., looking for change in the nation’s capital.

“We haven’t moved one-quarter of an inch in eight solid years, very disheartening,” said Walter Cheek of Kingston.

From Scranton to Pottsville, Wilkes-Barre to Selinsgrove, just about everyone we spoke with said, regardless of your politics, being at an inauguration is a historic moment.

Todd Myers couldn’t volunteer fast enough to be a chaperone for the Selinsgrove Honors Choir. The choir is performing at several inauguration festivities.

“This to me is when they asked for chaperones, I wanted to come so I could witness this. It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime experience, a great part of our history and for our country,” said Myers.

As people from northeastern and central Pennsylvania stood in the crowds of hundreds of thousands on the National Mall, they knew this was a moment they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

“I tell you what, I got goosebumps,” said Dennis Halford of Pottsville. “It’s amazing, an experience you can’t describe. It’s history, that’s what it is.”

A lot of people we spoke with expected a downpour here to literally rain on the president’s parade, but for the most part, the weather was a non-factor, in fact, quite comfortable for a presidential inauguration.