Scranton Funeral Director Facing Federal Charges

SCRANTON — A Scranton funeral home director has been indicted by federal authorities for income tax evasion.

Al Hughes, 58, of Scranton, faces a five-count indictment alleging that he diverted about $1.25 million in business receipts into his personal accounts and failed to report the income.

Hughes was arraigned Thursday and released on his own recognizance.