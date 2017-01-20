Scranton Funeral Director Facing Federal Charges
SCRANTON — A Scranton funeral home director has been indicted by federal authorities for income tax evasion.
Al Hughes, 58, of Scranton, faces a five-count indictment alleging that he diverted about $1.25 million in business receipts into his personal accounts and failed to report the income.
Hughes was arraigned Thursday and released on his own recognizance.
1 Comment
Sam I Am
Big deal, this happens everyday.
What next a report on not claiming tips