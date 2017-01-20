Scranton Funeral Director Facing Federal Charges

Complete Presidential Inauguration Coverage
Posted 10:51 am, January 20, 2017, by
Al Hughes in June 2011

SCRANTON — A Scranton funeral home director has been indicted by federal authorities for income tax evasion.

Al Hughes, 58, of Scranton, faces a five-count indictment alleging that he diverted about $1.25 million in business receipts into his personal accounts and failed to report the income.

Hughes was arraigned Thursday and released on his own recognizance.

