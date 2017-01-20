Rally Protesting Presidential Inauguration in Stroudsburg

Complete Presidential Inauguration Coverage
STROUDSBURG — “Our silence speaks volumes,” the message given by people who showed up to a silent rally on Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg.

More than 100 people standing silent, holding Anti-Trump signs, protesting the Presidential Inauguration.

“Hatred and misogyny and bigotry has no part in our culture. Particularly coming from, I hate to have to say this now, our president,” said Kitty Jones, Stroudsburg.

The silent rally was put on by a group of concerned Monroe County citizens.

“There is something to mourn here. Hate, violence, the kind of rhetoric that was spewed during the election and since that is now who we are,” said Kate Bullard, Stroudsburg.

Protesters held signs in support of Planned Parenthood and The Affordable Health Care Act.

Organizations they feel are at risk with the new administration.

“I am afraid for people who by circumstances not under their control are poor, are born of the wrong sex, and that are not a part of the small domain that is part of Trump’s world,” said Harold Jacobs, Stroudsburg.

After the rally, many of the people who came out took a walk around Stroudsburg with their signs in hand. They say it’s a way to show the community, they aren’t going anywhere.

“We want to send a message to our elected officials that we are watching and they need to be holding the administration accountable,” said Bullard.

Some people, like Lauren Jones-Rabbit, even brought their young children to experience the rally.

“It’s the future, they are the future. They should know that this is what America is about. It’s about being able to speak or not speak in the streets, at home and speak your truth,” said Lauren Jones-Rabbit, New Jersey.

