× Pushing the Pedals for Kids

Sweating, spinning and giving back to a sweet cause! That’s the mix making up a weekend event in Luzerne County that’s supporting “Valley With A Heart.” The nonprofit helps families with sick kids.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey stopped by Back Mountain Revolution in the Shavertown area on Friday to see what to expect at the event this weekend.

The fundraiser will have people hopping on spin bikes and using their pedal power as a way to help the cause.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: A Spinning Event For A Cause

WHEN: Sunday, January 22

Sunday, January 22 WHERE: Back Mountain Revolution, 106 S. Lehigh St., Shavertown

TIME: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHY: To raise money for “Valley With A Heart,” a nonprofit that helps and supports families of children who have been challenged with sickness.

COST: $25.00 (Checks can be made out to Valley with a Heart Benefits).

CONTACT: Organizer Lynda Christopher at 570-592-8763.

HOW IT WORKS: Four cycling classes will be offered on Sunday. The times are 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. A basket raffle will also take place and winners will be announced at 12:30 p.m. (you do not have to be present to win).