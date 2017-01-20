We talked with the Philadelphia Phillies play by play announcer Tom McCarthy. He took over for Harry Kalas back in 2009.
Phillies Play-By-Play Announcer Tom McCarthy Stops Into Williamsport
-
Tom O’Malley
-
Phillies caravan
-
Roman Quinn Phillies OF
-
Joe Maddon’s Family Watches Game 1, Fans Cheer for Cubs in Hazleton
-
Greg Legg In Phillies System As Player, Coach, And Manager Now For 35 Years
-
-
Warrior Run girls soccer
-
WBS Penguins ready to roll
-
Misericordia vs Manhattanville Mens Hoops
-
Scranton wins semifinal game at Lynett
-
Bucknell Men’s Basketball
-
-
Warrior Run girls soccer
-
Scranton Men Upset No. 11 Susquehanna 76-68
-
Sullivan County vs St. John Neumann boys basketball