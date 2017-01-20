× Outdoor Sportsman’s Expo Comes to Lycoming Mall

MUNCY TOWNSHIP — You might expect to see a deer outside in the woods, but in a mall?

Katie Nelson and her daughter Amelia fed a few of Swetland Farms furry friends at the Lycoming Mall near Muncy. It’s all part of the 2017 Outdoor Sportsman’s Expo.

“I wanted to bring her down to experience it,” said Nelson.

“We have hunting outfitters here and fishing charters and guys selling all kinds of stuff,” said Steve Kepner.

Over 60 vendors have teamed up for the 2017 Outdoor Sportsman’s Expo at the mall. North Mountain Pepper Works from Hughesville is sponsoring the event.

While this is the first year for the outdoor expo, vendors are hoping for a big crowd this weekend and so are the other shops here at the mall.

“I think it’s good. It brings more businesses to the big stores here and brings more people to town. I think it’s great,” said Al Marzouqi.

“Oh, it’s a huge hunting community,” said Becky Rupert.

Rupert stopped by the Lycoming Mall on the hunt for a sale rack. She found a rack of antlers.

“There are so many hunters in the area. Yeah, people will be here, yeah, word of mouth gets out and people will be here,” said Rupert.

The expo lasts through the weekend organizers plan to give away prizes this Sunday, including a trip to Alaska.