Man Accused of Throwing Toddler to the Ground in Frustration
CARBONDALE — A man is locked up, accused of throwing a toddler to the ground and breaking the boy’s leg in Lackawanna County.
Carbondale police say early in January, Zachary Amico of Carbondale was giving his girlfriend’s son a bath, and the boy wouldn’t stop fussing.
Amico allegedly became frustrated with the boy’s demeanor and threw him to the ground. He is charged with assault and child endangerment.
1 Comment
Manly Chesterson
I hope they destroy him in prison IF he goes. Knowing how things usually go, it’ll be plead down and be on something like probation. Hope not but I can see it happening