Man Accused of Throwing Toddler to the Ground in Frustration

Posted 10:30 pm, January 20, 2017, by

CARBONDALE — A man is locked up,  accused of throwing a toddler to the ground and breaking the boy’s leg in Lackawanna County.

Carbondale police say early in January, Zachary Amico of Carbondale was giving his girlfriend’s son a bath, and the boy wouldn’t stop fussing.

Amico allegedly became frustrated with the boy’s demeanor and threw him to the ground.  He is charged with assault and child endangerment.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment