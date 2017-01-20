× Man Accused of Throwing Toddler to the Ground in Frustration

CARBONDALE — A man is locked up, accused of throwing a toddler to the ground and breaking the boy’s leg in Lackawanna County.

Carbondale police say early in January, Zachary Amico of Carbondale was giving his girlfriend’s son a bath, and the boy wouldn’t stop fussing.

Amico allegedly became frustrated with the boy’s demeanor and threw him to the ground. He is charged with assault and child endangerment.