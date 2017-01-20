Complete Presidential Inauguration Coverage
WATCH LIVE: Inauguration Day Coverage

Lackawanna County Officials Concerned about Prison Closure

Posted 3:02 pm, January 20, 2017, by
wayne-lacka-prison

SCRANTON — The effect a possible prison closure in Wayne County would have on Lackawanna County was the focus of a meeting Friday.

The Lackawanna County commissioners invited employees of SCI Waymart to their office in Scranton.

Commissioner Pat O’Malley says of the 732 employees at SCI Waymart, nearly 400 live in Lackawanna County and could be forced to move if the prison closes.

Lackawanna County commissioners will join Wayne County officials Monday in Harrisburg for public hearings on the possible prison closures.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s