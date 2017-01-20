× Lackawanna County Officials Concerned about Prison Closure

SCRANTON — The effect a possible prison closure in Wayne County would have on Lackawanna County was the focus of a meeting Friday.

The Lackawanna County commissioners invited employees of SCI Waymart to their office in Scranton.

Commissioner Pat O’Malley says of the 732 employees at SCI Waymart, nearly 400 live in Lackawanna County and could be forced to move if the prison closes.

Lackawanna County commissioners will join Wayne County officials Monday in Harrisburg for public hearings on the possible prison closures.