RINGTOWN — A house in Schuylkill County has caught fire for a second time.

The home on East Main Street in Ringtown caught fire just before 4 p.m. on Friday.

According to fire officials, one of the residents was home during the fire, but made it out without injuries.

The fire was believed to have started in the basement.

The fire is under investigation in Ringtown.