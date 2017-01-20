× Crowd Gathers to Watch Inauguration

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP–All eyes were on the many television screens at Scoreboard Sports Tavern near Bloomsburg. They watched Donald Trump being sworn in as President of the United States.

“He sounds like he’s coming from the heart with everything he’s saying and I mean let’s give the guy a chance,” Carmen Ciotola said.

Carmen Ciotola was driving through the area and stopped in to watch the inauguration. He voted for Trump and tells Newswatch 16 the ceremony pumped him up.

“If he goes through with everything he says he wants to do we’re going to have a really wonderful president. But you gotta wait and see, we don’t know,” Ciotola said.

“I’m not saying whether I’m for him, I’m not saying I’m against him. But I think everybody deserves a chance,” Chester Knittle said.

Chester Knittle was quiet while he watched the inauguration. He is optimistic about what President Trump had to say.

“I think he has a lot of good ideas. I don’t know whether he’ll be a good politician or not,” Knittle said.

The people who spoke with Newswatch 16 say they’re very hopeful that President Trump follows through on all of his promises.

“I hope if he can do that there, he’ll be a good president,” Knittle said.

Most of the people watching the inauguration here at Scoreboard Sports Tavern are Trump supporters and were very excited. But a few were quiet and said they just hope things turn out for the best.