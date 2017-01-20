× College Students Weigh In on Presidential Inauguration

POCONO TOWNSHIP — Many college students were glued to the television screen Friday watching the swearing-in of President Donald Trump.

At Northampton Community College Monroe Campus, near Tannersville, a group of students watched in between classes.

Students who were on campus got to watch the presidential inauguration inside one of the student halls on a big screen that was set up.

Opinions on the swearing in of our new president were mixed. Some were excited to watch it, while others chose to look the other way.

“I’m excited for it,” said freshman Ryan Sagnib. “I did vote for Trump in the election and I’m looking forward to seeing what he will do to America.”

“Even if you’re not a fan of what’s going on, it’s still important to watch it and stay informed and up to date on whatever is going on,” said sophomore Caleb Neubert.

Neubert is a political science major. He planned to watch no matter who was getting sworn in.

“There’s no stopping what’s going on whether I am for or against Trump, so I guess I can just hope for the best for him.”

Some students we spoke to believe whether you are for or against Trump, it is important to watch the inauguration and hear what the newly elected president has to say. They are happy they are able to do that right on campus.

“I’m interested to see. I think it’s really important stuff like this is history in the making,” said freshman Heather Pope. “I’m not a big fan of what’s going on, but I guess we will see.”

Some students chose to look the other way during the ceremony.

“I am actually a bit nervous of outcomes, due to the fact of all the stuff that has been happening,” said sophomore Brittany Cook.

“I will not (watch),” said sophomore Malia Storm. “I just feel like it’s out of my control and whatever happens, will just happen.”