What Are People Expecting From A Trump Presidency?

EXETER -- At the Avenue Diner in Exeter, folks were tuning in to the television as Donald Trump addressed the nation following a concert in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

This celebration comes on the eve of the swearing in of the president-elect when Trump will become the 45th leader of the United States of America.

Many worry about possible problems during the inauguration ceremony.

“I think there`s going to be a lot protests and I`m hoping not,” said Maryellen Hnansko from Wilkes-Barre.

Luzerne County played a pivotal role in Trump`s victory in November, so now that he`s about to be president, what do people want to see Trump do in office?

“If the illegals want to come in, let them come in how they`re supposed to,” said Rich Andrews from Dallas. “Charity begins at home, we need to take of our own first, not other people.”

“I think we have to give him a chance, I think that he`s a businessman, I think we need a change, I voted for him,” said Hnansko.

But not everyone here is optimistic.

“I don`t think it`s good, that`s my opinion, I didn`t vote for him,” said Sandy Peffer from Duryea. "I worried that he might start World War Three, you know, I don`t know.”

Charlie and Mickey Gardner were dining at the American Grill just down the road.

They say it`s that divide in the nation that they hope Trump will work to heal.

“I hope he brings more peace, more unity in the country, people need to come together and quit fighting against each other,” said Charlie.