UGI Penn Natural Gas Seeking Rate Hike

READING, PA — UGI Penn Natural Gas is asking the state for a rate hike.

The company filed a request with the Public Utility Commission to raise base rates by 10 percent.

UGI says the money from the hike will go to maintain and improve natural gas services, as well as pay for new programs.

If the hike is approved, the bill for an average customer would go from about $79 a month to about $87 a month.

