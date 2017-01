× Suspected Bank Robber Nabbed in Northumberland County

ZERBE TOWNSHIP — The man arrested earlier this week for a bank robbery in Dauphin County is from Northumberland County.

State police say Jacob Snyder, 25, of Coal Township held up a BB&T Bank branch Tuesday morning in the borough of Pillow in Dauphin County.

After a brief chase, Snyder was caught near Treverton.