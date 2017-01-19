Scranton Knights wrestling

Posted 10:52 pm, January 19, 2017, by

The Scranton Knights used a stirring comeback to pull a 33-30 win on the mats over rival West Scranton on Wednesday night.  Freshman Yousif Noori clinched the win with a decision in the final match.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

