Real ID Deadline for PA Licenses Extended

HARRISBURG — You’ll be able to use your Pennsylvania driver’s license to get into federal buildings for at least a few more months.

The federal government has given Pennsylvania until June 5 to comply with the “Real ID” program.

The previous deadline for entry into federal buildings was the end of this month.

The program sets standards for driver’s licenses to be an accepted form of identification at places such as federal buildings and, by next year, airports.

Pennsylvania is one of a handful of states that is not in compliance.

