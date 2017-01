Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE -- State Police have identified the suspect in the death of a 20-year-old in Luzerne County.

Officials believe Antoine McNeal shot Brandon Smith multiple times Wednesday morning in Nanticoke.

Police are trying to determine McNeal's whereabouts, but say that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you  have any information, state police are asking you to call them.

McNeal is being charged with criminal homicide.