Pizza Hut Is Hiring 11,000 Workers

Posted 11:06 am, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 11:05AM, January 19, 2017
A pepperoni pizza from a Pizza Hut restaurant via Getty Images

NEW YORK — Pizza Hut is hiring 11,000 workers in the United States — and just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, the biggest pizza day of the year.

The company is looking for pizza makers, delivery drivers, managers and servers, among other jobs. The positions are permanent, said Doug Terfehr, a spokesman for Yum! Brands, the parent company of Pizza Hut.

“The need begins to mount as we head into our busiest day of the year, but it’s still there following Feb. 5,” he said.

Pizza Hut employs 300,000 workers worldwide, including 120,000 in the United States, and has 15,600 restaurants in 97 countries, with plans to expand.

In addition to Pizza Hut, the parent company owns KFC and Taco Bell.

