New Natural Gas Fueling Station Coming to Susquehanna County
FOREST LAKE TOWNSHIP — A natural gas company is building a fueling station in Susquehanna County, bringing dozens of jobs.
Xpress Natural Gas is building a compressed natural gas fueling station in Forest Lake Township, near Montrose, according to the governor’s office.
On a daily basis, the station will fuel up to 100 trailers that XNG uses to deliver compressed natural gas throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states.
The company expects to create 88 new, high-wage jobs over the next three years.
