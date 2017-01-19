× Middle Eastern Cuisine a Growing Trend

EYNON — The grand opening of a restaurant in Lackawanna County reflects a trend in what we’re eating.

The shop selling Middle Eastern food has more competition than you might expect and fans of that type of food who say that’s a good thing.

Patti Chen married into the Israeli culture. She learned to bake pita bread from her in-laws and now she makes a few hundred pitas every day.

Enter Patti’s lifelong dream — a restaurant serving food from her husband’s home country.

“The pita is just going crazy with hummus, or hummus, everybody likes to call it hummus, the hummus, (we) go through gallons,” said Chen.

Though the pronunciations may be a bit off, Patti says folks in Eynon have been open to trying the new cuisine. Patti’s Pitas has been open for a few weeks.

“We have so many pizza places, fast food places, Italian places. I think Middle Eastern, having more ethnic foods is giving people a bigger choice of what they can eat.”

Patti’s Pitas is just the latest Middle Eastern or Mediterranean restaurant to open up in Lackawanna County. Cafe Sevda, a Turkish restaurant in downtown Scranton, just opened up a few months ago. Could it be that our northeastern Pennsylvania palate is expanding?

Dominic Saadi was one of the first. Originally from Lebanon, Dominic opened up City Cafe in Scranton eight years ago. Back then, he says, few patrons had ever tried Middle Eastern foods. He says that has changed dramatically.

“It gives the food more publicity, more popularity, people know it a little bit better, because in this business there’s a lot of education with the Mediterranean diet, and so forth. so, now it’s wider spread, and I think we all help each other,” said Saadi.