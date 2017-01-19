Man and Woman Force Their Way into Apartment in Columbia County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWICK -- A man is locked up after forcing his way into an apartment then threatening a woman in Columbia County.

The victim told police Carel Foster and Denise Carter showed up to her apartment on North Mulberry Street around 3 a.m. on Thursday, demanding money for drugs before beginning to beat her.

The victim stated Carter told her they were going to kill her.

While Foster and Carter searched for the victim's debit card, she managed to escape the apartment and call 911.

When police arrived, they found Forster unconscious on the victim's bed with his pants down. Foster was taken to the hospital then charged with robbery and assault.

There is currently an arrest warrant out for Carter.