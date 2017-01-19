× Investigation of Law Office Forwarded to Attorney General

HUGHESVILLE — An investigation into a law office in Lycoming County will now be handled by the state’s attorney general.

State and county agents raided the Kilgus Law Office in Hughesville earlier this month in response to allegations of billing irregularities.

On Thursday, Lycoming County District Attorney Eric Linhardt issued a statement referring the case to the attorney general, citing a potential conflict of interest.

“Approximately two weeks ago, two former employees of the Kilgus Law Office in Hughesville came forward to law enforcement to report unethical and possible illegal behavior that was being conducted by Attorney Mary Kilgus and her daughter Schawnne Kilgus at the Kilgus Law Office in Hughesville. This alleged misconduct included the misappropriation of client funds, theft and false billing. In addition to reporting this misconduct to local law enforcement, the two employees also made a complaint to the Attorney Disciplinary Board of Pennsylvania.

“Last week, the Pennsylvania State Police, County Detectives and Office of Attorney General, jointly executed a search warrant at the Kilgus law office. During the search, law enforcement removed approximately sixty boxes of documents, financial records and computer files.

“Law enforcement’s investigation, as well as the Attorney Disciplinary Board’s investigation, is ongoing.

“At the time that Mary Kilgus’ employees came forward to law enforcement, I was aware of the potential sensitivities of this case. Mary Kilgus was a former employee of the District Attorney’s Office, and had run as the Democratic candidate for District Attorney in 2015. These were among the reasons why I insisted that two outside agencies be brought in to assist with the investigation of the case.

“On January 12, two days after the execution of the warrant, Mary Kilgus announced in the Williamsport Sun Gazette that she would be running for county judge in the upcoming primary election. While I have not yet made a formal announcement of my candidacy, it is also my intention to run for county judge.

“Once Ms. Kilgus announced her intention to run for judge, it clearly became a conflict of interest for me to be involved in the investigation and prosecution of the case against her. It was for that reason, on January 13, the day following her announcement, that I formally requested the Office of Attorney General to assume full and complete responsibility for the investigation and prosecution of the case against both Mary and Schawnne Kilgus.

“I have enormous faith in the integrity of our justice system. It is imperative that the public share that faith. If Mary and Schawnne Kilgus have done nothing wrong, we will know soon enough. However, if they have misappropriated client money as alleged, we will know that too. But these questions will now be answered solely by the Pennsylvania Attorney Disciplinary Board and by the attorneys and agents of the Office of Attorney General, not by me or anyone from my office.”

Eric R. Linhardt, Lycoming County district attorney