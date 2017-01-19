× Help To Get Healthcare

There’s been a lot of talk lately about healthcare in America with the new administration coming into Washington on Friday. But no matter what President Trump and the Republicans want to do with the “Affordable Care Act” AKA “Obamacare, “ you may still have to sign up!

To help people navigate and better understand the process, Wilkes University in Luzerne County is hosting a free event this weekend. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited pharmacy students and staff Thursday to explain how the event will work and who it’s geared toward.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Help to navigate/signup for “Obamacare”

WHEN: This Saturday, January 21

TIME: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Wilkes University, Nesbitt School of Pharmacy ( located on the first floor of the Stark Learning Center on the Wilkes campus. Community members may park behind the Henry Student Center at 84 W. South Street in Wilkes-Barre).

RESERVE YOUR SPOT: Individuals are encouraged to call 570-408-4290 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome if space is available. For other questions/concerns, email edward.foote@wilkes.edu.

