Deadly Fire in Luzerne County

EXETER — One woman is dead after a fire in Luzerne County.

It happened at the Birchwood Estates in Exeter around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

No one else was home at the time, according to police.

There is no word on what caused the fire here in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 as a crew there and will provide more details as it becomes available.