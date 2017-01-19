× Cashing In with Cutouts

WILKES-BARRE — With the inauguration of President Donald Trump, businesses in our area are cashing on the changing of the guard.

Inside Wet Paint Printing and Design in Wilkes-Barre, the printers are buzzing and a lot of it is because of Donald Trump.

“It’s hectic, very hectic, pain in the butt but what can you do?” asked Dean Dixon.

During the presidential campaign, and especially leading up to the inauguration, the business on Horton Street has been inundated with requests for cardboard cutouts of Trump. The company has six different versions it’s been making and selling all over the country.

“We’ve been trying to stay ahead of it so when they come in, we have them ready to go, easel them in and ready to go,” said Stephanie Cobb.

The owner tells Newswatch 16 he noticed Trump cutouts outselling the competition during the primaries and even outselling Hillary Clinton as well. Call it a cardboard poll instead of a straw poll.

While they are selling Donald Trump cutouts as fast as they can make them, he’s still not the #1 cardboard cutout of all time. That title still belongs to the pope.

But it doesn’t stop with Trump. The owner of Wet Paint is making a trip to Washington D.C.

“These are some of the stickers, the owner is going down to the Women’s March on D.C. on Saturday so we’ve been designing some stickers. I was the designer on some of them.”

A bipartisan business playing both sides of the political aisle.