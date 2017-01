× Carbon County Man Wanted on Child Sex Charges

JIM THORPE — Police are asking for help finding a man wanted on child sex charges in Carbon County.

Jared Weiss, 21, of Jim Thorpe, is wanted on several counts of attempted rape of a child, indecent assault, stalking, and unlawful contact with minors.

If you have seen him or know where he is, call Jim Thorpe police at 570-325-4995.