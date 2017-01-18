Three Winners in Record-Setting Cash 5 Drawing
Three winning tickets were sold for Tuesday evening’s record-setting Cash 5 drawing.
None was sold in our area.
The tickets were sold in Allegheny and Beaver Counties in western Pennsylvania and in Lehigh County.
The jackpot was worth more than $2 million. It was the biggest in Cash 5 history.
The jackpot-winning tickets correctly matched all five balls drawn: 03-04-12-15-39.
Each winner takes home $666,667, before taxes.
The winning tickets were sold by:
- Community Supermarket, 1710 Pacific Ave., Natrona Heights, Allegheny County
- Marathon, 3608 Broadhead Road, Monaca, Beaver County
- Sunoco, 1602 S. 4th St., Allentown, Lehigh County.
Those stores get $5,000 for selling the winning tickets.