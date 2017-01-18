School Closings And Delays

This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Brook Trout Research

Posted 9:40 am, January 18, 2017

Coming up this week, we'll head to the Loyalsock creek watershed for some brook trout research with graduate students at Penn State University.  We'll shock them, set up a stream side operating room and implant radio transmitters to track their migration.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP-TV.

